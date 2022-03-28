Gas prices in Georgia have dropped 19 cents since last week

Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 19 cents less than a week ago, 45 cents more than last month and $1.23 more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $59.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

“Georgians continue to see savings at the pumps compared to a week ago,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “However, if oil prices continue to rise, gas prices will likely follow suit, possibly reversing course from the current downward trend.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill suspending the state’s gas tax on March 18.

National Gas Price Decreases Slowing As Oil Prices Climb

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 1 cent to $4.24. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 3 million barrels to 238 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand also decreased from 8.94 million barrels a day to 8.63 million barrels a day.

At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $5.66 to settle at $114.93. Crude prices climbed after EIA’s weekly report revealed that total domestic crude stocks declined last week by 2.5 million barrels to 413.4 million barrels, approximately 18 percent lower than the level in mid-March 2021. The current inventory level highlights tightness in the market, contributing to rising prices.

Regional Prices

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Atlanta ($4.03), Gainesville ($3.97) and Athens ($3.94).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Albany ($3.73), Warner Robins ($3.77) and Columbus ($3.78).

Georgia Record High Regular Gasoline: $4.29 (3/11/22)

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Past Record High National $4.24 $4.24 $4.25 $3.60 $2.86 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.95 $3.96 $4.14 $3.50 $2.72 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.

Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily atwww.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.