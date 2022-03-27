Man with gun shot by police in Canton

CANTON — In the early morning hours of Saturday, just before 1:20 a.m., the Cherokee County 911 center received an unknown trouble call from a residence on Parkbrook Way about a male resident with a gun.

Canton police officers responded and were told by the woman that the man was in a room with a gun. As the officers approached the room where the armed man was located, they heard gunfire.

An officer fired his weapon at the man, striking him.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary evidence suggests that one of the gunshot wounds on the man is self-inflicted. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 32nd officer involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2022.