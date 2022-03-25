Bartow Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected four-wheeler bandit

ADAIRSVILLE — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying a man suspected of stealing a four-wheeler.

The man is wanted in connection with the theft of a green four-wheeler in the area of Pleasant Valley Road in Adairsville on March 9.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 770-382-5050 ext 6030.

