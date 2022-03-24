Athens resident killed in mobile home fire

ATHENS — An Athens resident is dead after a mobile home fire Wednesday afternoon.

The Athens-Clarke County Fire Department received an alarm for a structure fire on Nowhere Road at 2:24 p.m.

Firefighters arrived just minutes later and reported heavy smoke and fire conditions showing from a mobile home. The crew made a rapid, interior attack on the fire. Several additional units arrived at the scene just moments later.

The fire was brought under control, but crews discovered a deceased fire victim.

The Athens-Clarke County Coroner was called and notifications are being made to family members of the resident. Information regarding the deceased will be made available by the coroner’s office at a later time.

Fire officials say the fire originated in the kitchen and was accidental.

“This is a tragic loss for this family and our community. Please keep them in your thoughts,” Fire Chief Jeff Scarbrough said.