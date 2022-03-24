34-year-old man dead after Macon apartment shooting

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting incident that happened at the Park at Northside Apartments located at 3876 Northside Drive Wednesday night. The Macon-Bibb 911 Center was notified at about 10:54 p.m.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, a 34-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartment complex near the front entrance.

The man was transported to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance where he died of his injuries.

There were no other injuries reported during the incident.

The sheriff’s office will not release the name of the victim until the next of kin has been notified.

Deputies are currently investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.