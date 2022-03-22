Greyhound bus evacuated on I-85 due to passenger with gun

A Gwinnett County SWAT team evacuated a Greyhound bus that was stopped on the northbound ramp of I-85 at Indian Trail due to a passenger with a gun Tuesday morning.

The bus left Atlanta Tuesday morning destined for New York. At about 9:30 a.m. Gwinnett Police received a call of a suspicious person on the bus acting erratic and produced a handgun. The bus driver stopped the bus on the entrance ramp from Indian Trail Road to I-85 north.

Police officers and the SWAT team arrived and evacuated all 38 passengers safely. The passengers were evaluated by Gwinnett Fire for any injuries. Gwinnett Police called for a Gwinnett Transit bus to provide shelter and provided the passengers with food and water.

Gwinnett Police, with assistance from Norcross Police and the Georgia State Patrol shut down Indian Trail Road and I-85 to ensure the safety of the community. Commuters in all directions would have been in harm’s way if the suspect had opened fire.

The Gwinnett Crisis Negotiators and the SWAT team made numerous attempts to get the suspect come out of the bus unarmed. Police say the suspect refused to comply with those commands and exit the bus. Eventually Gwinnett SWAT made entry onto the bus. The suspect was safely taken into custody and SWAT confirmed no passengers remained on the bus.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the suspect is believed to be having a mental health crisis. The Police Behavioral Health Unit was on scene and followed the suspect to the jail to ensure he received a mental health assessment and would be provided with available mental health resources.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 22-024998