$10,000 reward offered for woman who went missing in Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of Ciera (Locklair) Breland who has been missing since Feb. 24.

Breland was last known to be visiting her family in Johns Creek from Carmel, Indiana the week of February 20th with her husband, Xavier Breland, their five-month old son, and their white labradoodle.

Breland’s husband reported her missing on February 26 to the Carmel Police Department in Indiana. However, there is no evidence that Breland ever returned home after the family’s trip to Georgia. Breland’s last known location while visiting Georgia was at 10545 Highgate Manor Ct. on Feb. 24 at 7:17 p.m.

She was driving a white 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with GA Tag RMB 5869.

The FBI is supporting the Johns Creek Police Department and the Carmel Police Department with this investigation.

Law enforcement has not ruled out foul play and Breland’s husband has been named as a person of interest.

If you have any information related to the disappearance of Ciera Breland, please call the Johns Creek Police Tip Line at 678-474-1610 or the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500. You can also call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

