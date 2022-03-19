Redistricting causes confusion in special election to fill Matt Dollar’s seat

Recent redistricting required by the U.S. Census has caused confusion during early voting in the election to fill the District 45 state house seat vacated by Matt Dollar.

Advance Voting in the special election for the Georgia House District 45 continues Monday and runs through April 1.

According to Cobb County election officials, there has been considerable confusion on who is eligible to vote in this election because it has to be held in the old district configuration.

The Georgia My Voter Page will not reflect accurate eligibility for this Special Election, because it has been updated for the Decennial Census Redistricting. To see if you are eligible for the April 5 Special Election, you can go to https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/election-day and click on the link GA HD45 Eligible Voters

Advance Voting continues Monday through Saturday until April 1. https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/advance-voting

The last day to submit an Absentee Ballot Application is March 25. https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/absentee-voting