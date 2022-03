LITHONIA — Police in DeKalb County are asking for your help finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since March 18.

DeKalb County Police say 13-year-old De’Sean Farrow was last seen near Arbor Crossing Drive in Lithonia.

He is 5’4 and weighs 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in a black hoodie, gray pants and sneakers.

If you have seen De’Sean, call 770-724-7710.