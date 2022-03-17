Johns Creek wants your input on the Chattahoochee Greenway project

JOHNS CREEK — The city of Johns Creek is asking residents to provide input on the Chattahoochee Greenway project at a public information open house set for Thursday, March 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johns Creek City Hall at 11360 Lakefield Drive.

The Chattahoochee Greenway project creates a 1.1-mile multi-use path that will extend from Abbotts Bridge Road to the 5K trail at Cauley Creek Park. The trail is intended to be constructed within property owned by the National Park Service, mostly on an existing cleared sanitary sewer easement.

The trail is one segment of the Chattahoochee Riverlands vision, which visualizes a continuous 125-mile bike/pedestrian trail from Buford Dam to Chattahoochee Bend State Park. It will also serve to link users to the reconstructed Rogers Bridge through Cauley Creek Park.

The project is currently in the design phase and must go through approval processes with the National Park Service and typical Georgia Department of Transportation processes for projects using federal funds. Construction is planned to begin in 2024.

During the meeting, city staff will present proposed concept designs, and residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the project.

For those not able to attend in-person or online, meeting materials and an online comment form will be available on the city website on the date of the meeting.

To participate in the meeting online:

a. To view the livestream meeting only: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/city-clerk/meeting-agendas-minutes?viewmode=0

b. To view the livestream AND participate/ask a question virtually during the meeting: (Zoom link will be provided on this webpage on March 10) Zoom call attendees will be able to ask questions via the Zoom chat feature and questions will be read aloud during the meeting.