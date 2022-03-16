Former UGA football player charged with murder of RaceTrac clerk

A former UGA football player has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of convenience store clerk Elijah James Wood in March of last year.

Through a multiple agency effort, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify Ahkil Crumpton of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as the suspect in the March 19, 2021, murder of Elijah James Wood at the RaceTrac on Hwy 441 in Oconee County.

Information linking Crumpton to the case was received on February 15, through a database that produced a ballistic match of shell casings. The shell casing from the crime scene at the RaceTrac and a shell casing from a crime scene in Philadelphia were forensically examined and determined to be matched.

This investigation consisted of Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, FBI, and Philadelphia Police Department with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Middle District of Georgia and the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia Police Investigators advised they suspected Ahkil Crumpton was the shooter in their case. Oconee County investigators were able to establish a link between Philadelphia and Athens.

Crumpton, who is from Philadelphia, played football for the University of Georgia in 2017 and 2018, and was a student at UGA until 2021, according to the sheriff’s office.

This information led to a more in-depth investigation, which produced evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Crumpton for the murder.

“For the past year we have seen the pain, agony, and frustrations this murder has brought to Elijah’s family, friends, and to our community,” Oconee County Sheriff James Hale Jr. said. “We all know this arrest will not bring Elijah back, but we hope his family, friends, and this community can now begin the healing process. We also know that the fight is not over. We must now successfully prosecute the case in a court of law.”

Although an arrest has been made, this case is still an active investigation. We urge anyone with information on this case to come forward. You may contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 769 3945.