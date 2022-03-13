Hammer-wielding man killed by Georgia deputy

LOGANVILLE — A 35-year-old Georgia man is dead after authorities say he charged a deputy with a hammer at a local gas station.

The incident occurred in Loganville Saturday night. William Taylor Parrott, of Wrightsville, was shot by law enforcement and died. No deputies were injured during the incident.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that Parrott was at a Marathon gas station in Loganville just before 7:30 p.m., where he allegedly used his truck to damage several other vehicles in the parking lot.

Officers say Parrott also got out of his truck and began to damage vehicle with a hammer. Parrott then got back in his truck and drove to the EZ Stop convenience store on Ga. Hwy 81. Parrott got out of his truck with the hammer and confronted a citizen who was armed.

A Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on the scene and encountered the armed citizen and Parrott. Deputies say the armed citizen complied with the deputy to put their gun down.

According to the GBI, Parrott, still armed with the hammer, charged at the deputy. The deputy fired one shot, striking Parrott.

Parrott was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Parrott will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 26th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.