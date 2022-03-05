Georgia man charged in 81-year-old mother’s death

TRENTON — The GBI has arrested and charged 58-year-old Roger Allen Shrader, of Trenton, with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault by strangulation in the death of his mother.

Dade County deputies responded to a home on Brow Road in Trenton to conduct a welfare check March 4. According to the GBI, the deputies discovered a deceased woman identified as 81-year-old Lagatha Shrader Watson, of Bryant, Alabama.

Watson’s adult son, Shrader, was taken into custody and booked into the Dade County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, the casefile will be given to the Dade County District Attorney for prosecution.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.