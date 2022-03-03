77-year-old Georgia man killed by hit and run driver while checking mail

DULUTH — A 77-year-old Duluth man was killed by a hit and run driver March 1 as he was checking his mailbox.

The incident occurred at Ingram Road and Clara Mae Walk.

According to the Gwinnett County Police, at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, 77-year-old Nguyen Phooc Nguyen was hit by a white SUV, while he was outside his residence checking the mail. The suspect left the scene, and Nguyen died due to the injuries sustained during the collision.

Witnesses are encouraged to call Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 22-019376