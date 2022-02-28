New Harbins Road ramp on State Route 316 opens March 1

After the morning rush on Tuesday, March 1 and weather permitting, the new ramp on Harbins Road at State Route 316 westbound in Gwinnett County will open. Paving and striping will continue to complete the last ramp on 316.

Signage will be posted along the detour route to safely direct drivers around the ramp that is closed. The temporary traffic signal on the Harbins Road exit ramp will also be removed.

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc., began construction on the grade-separated interchange and five-lane bridge in late 2019. The project is funded by the 2017 SPLOST program.

For more information, contact the Gwinnett Department of Transportation at 770.822.7400.