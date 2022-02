Georgia’s weekend weather outlook includes both higher temperatures and rain.

Saturday will see highs near 72 and low winds. Rain will start moving into the picture Sunday afternoon.

Showers are likely Sunday, mainly after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

The chance of rain is 70%. Sunday night the chance of rain will drop to 40% and on Monday, a 20% chance of rain persists.