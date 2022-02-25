Here’s why your tap water may be cloudy in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS — You may experience cloudy or dirty tap water in your home in early March, but local officials say there is no need to worry.

The Warner Robins Fire Department will be conducting their annual hydrant testing throughout the City of Warner Robins beginning March 1.

Flowing of hydrants will likely cause stirring of sediment in water lines. If you encounter dirty or cloudy water in your home, allow the water to run for several minutes which should eventually clear the line.

You should also wait several hours after testing or run an empty wash cycle before doing laundry as clothing may become stained. If you have any questions, please contact the Fire Department at (478) 293-1020.

Locations will be posted to the Warner Robins Fire Department Facebook page prior to start of testing each day.