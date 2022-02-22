Man and two dogs rescued from Gwinnett house fire

LAWRENCEVILLE — A man and two dogs were rescued from a burning home in Lawrenceville Tuesday morning. The man was hospitalized.

Gwinnett County 911 received a phone call just before 10:45 a.m. reporting a house fire on Mephisto Circle NW in Lawrenceville. The caller advised that neighbors were attempting to put the fire out and that her father was still inside the residence.

Gwinnett County firefighters arrived to witness neighbors placing a ladder at a second-story window in an attempt to rescue the man. Firefighters immediately assisted with the rescue and moved the patient to the yard where they began providing emergency medical care until the arrival of the responding ambulance.

Paramedics transported the patient to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The fire department is unable to identify the victim due to federal patient privacy laws known as HIPAA.

Fire crews deployed multiple attack lines to battle the flames. Inside, crews found two dogs that were removed without harm. There were no other fire victims found at the incident.

After the fire was extinguished, it was discovered that the fire had started on the first floor, burned out the staircase, and trapped the victim upstairs.

Fire Investigators responded to the scene for the origin and cause investigation. Investigators ruled the fire accidental in nature after determining the fire originated in the area of HVAC equipment.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services worked with the American Red Cross to secure shelter for two adult family members who were displaced by the fire.

“Firefighters encourage all citizens to practice home fire safety. Be sure to install working smoke alarms on every level of the home and in each bedroom,” said fire department spokesman Ryan McGiboney. “Develop a home escape plan and practice fire drills regularly.”

For additional information on home fire safety, please contact the Gwinnett Fire Community Risk Reduction Division at 678.518.4845 or email fireprograms@gwinnettcounty.com.