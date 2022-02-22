Are you ready for the Atlanta Dogwood Festival’s Mimosa 5K?

Nothing says spring like a refreshing outdoor run, and the Atlanta Dogwood Festival makes it possible with its popular, annual Mimosa 5K. With a scenic course through the historic Midtown neighborhoods, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival Mimosa 5K takes place on festival Saturday morning and ends with a mimosa toast in Piedmont Park, courtesy of Cupcake Vineyards.

This popular event welcomes runners, walkers, strollers and rollers, and it is an AJC Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, too!

For younger race enthusiasts, the festival offers the Kid’s “Mini Mosa” .5K Run. Children aged 8 and under can bring the juice to the Meadow in Piedmont Park at 9:15 a.m.

Following the runs, all ages can stay to enjoy the 86th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival!

Atlanta Dogwood Festival Mimosa 5K details:

Start Time:

8 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022



Start/Finish:

Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive, Atlanta, GA 30309. Runners will gather at the corner of Charles Allen Drive and 10th Street.



Register:

https://dogwood.org/events/mimosa-5k/



Fees:

$35 per person until March 1. Price goes up March 2.

Registration includes T-shirt and mimosa (participants age 21+).



Awards:

Male and Female Open and Masters. Top finishers in the following age groups: 10 & Under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65- 69, 70 & Over.



Post-Race:

Runners can stay and enjoy the 86th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival.

The 86th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival takes place in Piedmont Park in Midtown

Friday through Sunday, April 8 – 10, 2022. www.dogwood.org