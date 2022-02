This week will kick off with a 30% chance of rain showers throughout Georgia after 4 p.m. Monday with highs around 71 degrees.

Tonight, rain chances increase to about 60%.

Tuesday the high could reach 82 degrees. No rain is in the forecast, but there is a 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday could reach 83 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 and Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 77.