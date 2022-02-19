In The Know: Roswell council reviews plans, Brookhaven eyes intersection improvements

Here’s a roundup of some of the things your local elected officials and representatives are doing this week.

Roswell leaders take a hard look at city plans

Roswell’s mayor and city council spent last weekend in Greenville, South Carolina on a planned retreat.

One of the exercises that mayor, council and staff accomplished during the retreat was to review and discuss more than 40 City of Roswell plans, dating back 10 years, which cost more than $4 million. Some of the plans that were reviewed and updated included Roswell’s Strategic Plan, Organizational and Cultural Assessment, Pay and Classification Study, Public Arts Master Plan, the GIS Strategic Implementation Plan, River Parks Master Plan, the Strategic Economic Development Plan, the Transportation Master Plan, and several other plans pertaining to Recreation and Parks.

Roswell City Administrator Randy Knighton said the sessions were very productive. “The retreat really enhanced the working relationship between Mayor, Council and staff,” said Knighton. “Staff understands the direction and expectations of Mayor and Council, and we are all excited to move forward working as a team.”

According to city officials, Greenville is considered a model of success in terms of downtown revitalization and has been a popular planning destination for many local government organizations. The retreat also gave Roswell leaders an opportunity learn more about the transformational work Greenville’s Mayor, city officials, residents, and community partners have accomplished over the past few decades.

Brookhaven wants your input on Dresden Drive

City officials in Brookhaven are asking residents to participate in a virtual public forum for the Dresden Drive Intersection Improvement Analysis on Thursday, March 3, from 7 to 8 p.m. Following an initial virtual forum on July 13, and an open house at City Hall on Sept. 29, the information presented during this meeting is part of a revised approach to the project after receiving feedback from the community.

What: Dresden Drive Intersection Improvement Study Update

Dresden Drive Intersection Improvement Study Update When : Thursday, March 3, 7 to 8 p.m.

: Thursday, March 3, 7 to 8 p.m. Where : Via Zoom – Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87877584812 to attend the meeting, ask questions and provide feedback. The meeting will also be broadcast on the City’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/BrookhavenGAGov

: Via Zoom – Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87877584812 to attend the meeting, ask questions and provide feedback. The meeting will also be broadcast on the City’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/BrookhavenGAGov Why: Learn about and provide feedback on new data collected and assumptions

The project team will present newly collected data, assumptions about all potential and planned developments along the Dresden Drive corridor, and give an overview of the approach to the analysis.

For more information about the study and to view preliminary information related to newly collected data and assumptions, please visit the City’s website at https://www.brookhavenga.gov/publicworks/page/dresden-drive-intersection-improvement-study

Why It Matters: While much attention is given to national politics and the workings of Congress and the White House, local government meetings are where the decisions that impact your daily life are made. City Council, County Commission and School Board Meetings are where your elected leaders decide the course of your community. Each week, the Georgia Sun highlights some of the meetings you need to know about in your local community to keep you informed and to make sure you know what decisions your elected officials are considering.