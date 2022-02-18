Weekend Weather: Expect a sunny weekend in Georgia

Early morning winds Friday will give way to a rather pleasant weekend throughout much of Georgia.

Friday, it will be mostly cloudy before gradually becoming sunny with a steady temperature of about 58 degrees. Wind gusts could be as high as 20 mph.

On Saturday, it will be sunny with highs around 65 and wind gusts up to 20 mph.

For Sunday, highs will remain around 65 degrees. It will be sunny with no rain in the forecast and light winds.

Rain will return Monday and according to the National Weather Service, there will be a chance of rain very day next week.