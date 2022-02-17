High winds and rain expected in Georgia this afternoon

High winds will give way to showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and showers will stay through Friday morning.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon today to 3 a.m. for portions of north Georgia and west-central Georgia. Gusts up to 35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 45 mph possible at elevations above 2,500 feet.

According to the National Weather Service, a line of showers and thunderstorms will move through north and central Georgia late this afternoon through early Friday morning.

The main threats are isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado, primarily across northwest Georgia. In addition, isolated flash flooding may occur across far north Georgia where rainfall totals reach an inch to 1.5 inches.

Monday through Wednesday will bring chances for rain and a slight chance for thunderstorms.