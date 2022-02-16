Police chase leads to shooting in Stephens County

TOCCOA — A police chase in Toccoa ended in gunfire Tuesday afternoon just after 1:15 p.m.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, a Stephens County deputy attempted a traffic stop on Yearwood Road in Toccoa on a man driving a Chevrolet Silverado. GBI officials say the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado refused to stop and a pursuit followed.

The driver of the truck ultimately wrecked at Broad River Road in Toccoa and got out of the truck and approached the deputy.

According to the GBI, there was a struggle between the driver and deputy and during this struggle, the deputy’s gun was unholstered. The deputy and the driver fought over the gun during which the deputy fired one shot, hitting the driver.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is done, the case file will be given to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 14th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.