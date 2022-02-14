Two men shot dead at Macon gas station

MACON — Two men were shot and killed just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Quick Serve Gas Station on Emery Highway in Macon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the two men were shot while in a vehicle in the parking lot of the gas station. When deputies arrived, they found 32-year-old Trey Marcel Smith and 27-year-old Debarius Devonte Sanford, both of Macon, unresponsive.

Sanford and Smith were transported to the Navicent Health, where they were later pronounced dead by staff. The next of kin has been notified for both victims. Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. No one else was injured during the incident.

Sheriff’s officials described the suspect as a medium build male wearing dark color clothes with a mask and hood over his face. He was last seen running down Womack Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.