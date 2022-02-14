Georgia’s elections chief wants to beef up security at polls

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is asking state law enforcement agencies to post officers at polling places, early voting locations and county election offices where absentee ballots are being handled.

“Georgia has become the center of the election universe, and this year we are going to have hard-fought campaigns that are watched around the country,” Raffensperger said during a news conference at the state Capitol.

“With that environment, it only makes sense to provide additional resources for election security so that everyone can have confidence in the results.”

Specifically, Raffensperger proposed adding two agents at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to handle election cases.

He also asked that law enforcement officers with the Georgia State Patrol and other state law enforcement agencies be assigned to polling places to protect voters and poll workers, ensure credentialed poll watchers have transparent access, and make sure all state laws are followed.

Raffensperger called on the governor, legislature and State Election Board to work with his office to fulfill his requests.

He said his agency also will work with the Peace Officers Standards Training Council to provide the necessary training to ensure state law enforcement officers are well-versed on election law.

This story available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.