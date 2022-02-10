Updated Scream Machine highlights 2022 season at Six Flags

Six Flags over Georgia and Six Flags White Water are gearing up for the 2022 season. This season features a venomous, new waterslide and an update to a classic rollercoaster.

“As we prepare for a new season of thrills, our parks are buzzing with excitement,” said Park President Dale Kaetzel. “We consistently look at ways to refine our offerings to elevate the guest experience, and we’re eager to welcome guests back to both parks this spring.”

This spring, Six Flags White Water will debut Python Plunge, a fast-paced, two-person waterslide featuring multiple swirling discs and adrenaline-pumping drops. Reaching five stories tall and 500 feet long, Python Plunge snakes its way through the park’s beautiful, natural landscape, and gives guests a thrilling journey down the hill to the splashdown below.

For construction updates and announcements, visit sixflags.com/whitewater.

Refurbishing a Georgia Classic

In 2021, Six Flags Over Georgia resumed a multi-year refurbishment on the classic, wooden rollercoaster, The Great American Scream Machine.

Introduced to the park in 1973, The Great American Scream Machine is a designated American Coaster Enthusiast national rollercoaster landmark. It remains a nostalgic favorite among guests.

Just in time for the park’s 55th anniversary, this restorative project includes a complete re-tracking and the replacement of much of the wooden ride structure. The park plans to unveil the updated classic rollercoaster this spring.

Event Roster

Six Flags is known for flagship events like July 4th Fest, Fright Fest and Holiday in the Park. Six Flags Over Georgia announces the return of these fan favorites plus new events happening all season long:

Spring BreakOUT: Celebrate Spring Break with live music and the park’s line-up of thrill rides and rollercoasters, April 1 through April 10;

Celebrate Spring Break with live music and the park’s line-up of thrill rides and rollercoasters, April 1 through April 10; 55 th Anniversary : Celebrate the theme park’s 55 th anniversary on June 14 with a birthday bash and more surprises all month long;

: Celebrate the theme park’s 55 anniversary on June 14 with a birthday bash and more surprises all month long; July 4 th Fest: Celebrate Independence Day with a multi-day extravaganza, featuring a VIP experience and an explosive nighttime fireworks display, July 2 through July 4;

Celebrate Independence Day with a multi-day extravaganza, featuring a VIP experience and an explosive nighttime fireworks display, July 2 through July 4; Brews & Bites: Sample some of the best food and brews Atlanta has to offer, weekends August 13 through September 4;

Sample some of the best food and brews Atlanta has to offer, weekends August 13 through September 4; Fright Fest: Experience Six Flags Over Georgia’s premier Halloween event.The ghouls are back for select dates September 17 through October 31.

Experience Six Flags Over Georgia’s premier Halloween event.The ghouls are back for select dates September 17 through October 31. Holiday in The Park: A dazzling holiday event, returning for select dates November 19 through January 1.

To stay up to date on upcoming events, download the Six Flags mobile app or visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

Revitalized Gaming Area

A revitalized gaming experience is coming to Six Flags Over Georgia with the help of HB Leisure, a world leader in skill games operating in over 90 theme parks worldwide.

The updated skill game experience will include new, incredible games, eye-catching infrastructure and exciting prizes sourced from a range of designers and manufacturers worldwide.

Want to Work at Six Flags?

Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water are now hiring more than 1,000 employees across a wide variety of positions for the 2022 season. Six Flags, named one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, offers employees a wide variety of benefits including free park admission, flexible schedules, paid training and more.

Six Flags Over Georgia is holding a Work Where You Play Mega Job Fair February 12, featuring a selection of food and games. Six Flags White Water is holding multiple job fairs in March.

The Fastest Way to Your First Day — Daily Walk-In Interviews: Six Flags Over Georgia is holding daily, walk-in interviews. Interviews are held in the Six Flags Over Georgia Employment Center from 12:00 to 5:00 pm. Interested applicants should visit sixflagsjobs.com for more information.



Purchase a Season Pass

2022 Passes are on sale now. A Pass includes access to Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water for the 2022 season, as well as Six Flags Rewards and additional benefits based on pass level. For more information, and to purchase a 2022 Pass, visit www.sixflags.com.

Six Flags Over Georgia opens for its 55th season March 5. Six Flags White Water opens for its 38th season May 7. For more information, download the Six Flags mobile app or visit sixflags.com.