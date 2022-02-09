Man and woman found shot to death in Macon hotel room

A man and a woman were found dead from gunshot wounds this afternoon inside a room at a Macon hotel.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting incident at the OYO Hotel located at 4952 Romeiser Drive.

The names of the deceased will not be released by the sheriff’s office until the next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.