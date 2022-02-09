Kennesaw State University graduate to appear on Jeopardy

Raymond Goslow, a student at Kennesaw State University and a Cobb County staff member will be competing on Jeopardy next week during the National College Championship.

Goslow is the Senior Library Assistant for Periodicals and will represent KSU in the Jeopardy! National College Championship at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 on ABC. The championship will also be streamed on Hulu.

How well he did during the pre-taped show is a closely guarded secret, so no spoilers have been offered.

Goslow graduated in December in Geographic Information Science Before joining the Cobb library staff, he helped out as a volunteer at South Cobb Regional Library.

He is a veteran Rubik’s Cube competitor and a Spelling Bee champion.