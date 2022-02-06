Atlanta mourns loss of Larry Dingle, former clerk of city council

ATLANTA — Former police officer and clerk of Atlanta City Council, Larry Dingle, has died.

The Atlanta City Council released a statement confirming Dingle’s death and calling him a “stalwart public servant.”

“The Atlanta City Council mourns the loss of a stalwart public servant. Larry Dingle diligently worked for decades in service to our city and communities. During his decades-long career as a police officer, the first African American Clerk of Council, and attorney, he was known as a considerable talent that received many honors and distinctions. We are so deeply grateful for his service to our city and extend our sympathies to his family and to all those who admired him,” the statement said.

Dingle was born in South Carolina, but came to Georgia to attend Morehouse College. He later became a police officer before working as a department head and then serving as Clerk of Council. Dingle served under Maynard Jackson and Andrew Young.

In January, he was presented with the Phoenix Award, the cities highest honor.