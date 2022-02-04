Savor local flavor at Alpharetta Restaurant Week 2022

Alpharetta’s finest eateries will take center stage later this month when Alpharetta Restaurant Week returns Feb. 20 through 26.

More than 30 Alpharetta restaurants will offer a special three-course dinner menu ranging in price from $25 to $50 and many also offer three-course lunches for $20 to $35 — beverage, tax, and gratuity are not included.

Alpharetta Restaurant Week participants currently include: 19 North (inside the Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta hotel), Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar, Branch & Barrel, Brimstone Tavern, Cabernet Steakhouse, Cactus Cantina Tacos and Tequila Bar, Carrie’s Conservatory (inside The Hamilton Alpharetta, Curio Collection by Hilton hotel), Carson Kitchen, Central City Tavern, Ceviche Taqueria & Margarita Bar, CHIRINGA, Citizen Soul, Coalition Food and Beverage, Colletta Italian Food and Wine, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Flatlands Bourbon & Bayou, Grouchy’s NY Deli, Härth (inside the Hilton Alpharetta Atlanta hotel), Ippolito’s Neighborhood Italian, Jekyll Brewing Alpharetta City Center, Kona Grill, MADE Kitchen & Cocktails, Oak Steakhouse, PONKO Chicken, Pure Taqueria, Ray’s at Killer Creek, Salt Factory Pub, Taffer’s Tavern, The Cape Restaurant & Beach Bar, The Southern Porch, and Vinny’s on Windward.

Alpharetta’s well-established and eclectic dining scene continues to break the mold and challenge the idea that big time flavors are only found in big cities. The event will feature such foodie delights such as the delectable Honey Bourbon Cured Pork Tenderloin from Branch & Barrel, the Cajun flavors in a Fried Shrimp Po Boy from Flatlands Bourbon & Bayou, the savory Chicken Pot Pie from Salt Factory Pub, or the heavenly Glazed Donut Bread Pudding from Carson Kitchen. No matter which food haven or menu item diners choose, the ambiance and experience will exceed expectation.

“Alpharetta is a vibrant city filled with an abundance of locally owned and chef-driven restaurants,” said Janet Rodgers, President and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Events like Alpharetta Restaurant Week highlight these eateries and give locals and visitors the chance to try out a new restaurant or revisit one of their favorite spots. It’s also a great opportunity for diners to support these vital businesses and their staff members who are working hard to bring us exceptional cuisine every day.”

Alpharetta Restaurant Week is produced by Flavors Magazine.

With over 200 dining experiences, Alpharetta is a premier dining haven making it an ideal foodie getaway destination. The icing on top of a great culinary vacation is a luxurious hotel stay at one of Alpharetta’s 30 modern and upscale hotels that are all centrally located to shopping, dining, and fun things to do! For more information on where to shop, dine, stay, and play in Alpharetta visit www.awesomealpharetta.com.