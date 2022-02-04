Waffle House storefront during daytime
Photo by Simon Daoudi on Unsplash

Bibb County Waffle House employee shot during armed robbery

Start

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery and aggravated assault that occurred on Friday morning at about 1:24 a.m. at the Waffle House at 3907 Arkwright Road in Bibb County.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects, described as two young black males, entered the restaurant  through the back door armed with handguns and wearing masks.

Authorities say both suspects entered the restaurant firing shots striking a 20-year-old Waffle House employee in the abdomen. One of the suspects then fired another shot  at a female employee and demanded the money from the register.

After taking an undisclosed amount of  money, both suspects fled out the back door of the restaurant. 

The employee was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. He is listed to be in stable condition. No one else was injured during this incident.

Photographs of the suspects are below.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

News that matters to you

Signup for weekly Macon and Bibb County news updates. The newsletter is free and you can unsubscribe any time.

Please wait...

Thank you for signing up!

Leave a Reply

You might be interested in