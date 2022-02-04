Bibb County Waffle House employee shot during armed robbery

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery and aggravated assault that occurred on Friday morning at about 1:24 a.m. at the Waffle House at 3907 Arkwright Road in Bibb County.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects, described as two young black males, entered the restaurant through the back door armed with handguns and wearing masks.

Authorities say both suspects entered the restaurant firing shots striking a 20-year-old Waffle House employee in the abdomen. One of the suspects then fired another shot at a female employee and demanded the money from the register.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, both suspects fled out the back door of the restaurant.

The employee was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. He is listed to be in stable condition. No one else was injured during this incident.

Photographs of the suspects are below.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.