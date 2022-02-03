Roswell police officer Joel Ruff dies unexpectedly

ROSWELL — The Roswell Police Department confirmed Lieutenant Joel Ruff, unexpectedly died from a medical emergency while on duty early this morning.

Before he ever pinned on his first badge, Lt. Ruff knew in his heart that service to the Roswell community was his calling.

He began his career as a youth Police Explorer in 1995, and confirmed his passion for police work when he took his oath of office in 1998.

He served Roswell in several roles for 23 years. Lt. Ruff’s most recent assignment was serving as watch commander for one of the city’s nightshift patrol squads.

“The joy and pride he found in leading his men and women was infectious, and there was nothing he would not do or give of himself to see them succeed. His presence is irreplaceable, and his memory unforgettable,” said Roswell police spokesman Tim Lupo.