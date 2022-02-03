Alive in Roswell returns Thursdays in 2022

ROSWELL — Roswell’s much-loved monthly street festival, Gate City Brewing Company and Carl Black Buick-GMC’s Alive in Roswell, returns to energize downtown Roswell once again starting Thursday, April 21.

After taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic and a half season in 2021, organizers say they are ready for a full seven month season in 2022!

Organized by the City of Roswell, Alive in Roswell is held on the third Thursday of each month from April through October, from 5 to 9 p.m. The festival features live bands, hundreds of interactive vendors, and kids’ games and entertainment—and it enjoys participation from the surrounding boutiques, small businesses, and restaurants.

This festival offers unique opportunities for sponsors and vendors to highlight their businesses and services to thousands of residents and visitors.

AVAILABLE SPONSORSHIPS

Gold Level Sponsorships are currently available. If interested in learning more about opportunities and to receive a sponsorship packet, contact Christine Ward, Special Events Manager, at cward@roswellgov.com or 770-594-6271.

Gold Level Sponsorship: $3,000 (July–October)

On-site booth space (10′ x 10′)

Logo placement on flyers promotion and festival banners

Logos, advertisements, etc. displayed as part of looping sequence on LED screen

Company name/logo and hyperlink on festival website

VENDOR OPPORTUNITIES

Vendor applications will be live on February 7. Applications can be found at www.AliveinRoswell.com.

Potential vendors can select which venue—Canton Street, Antique Lot, or Historic Town Square—they feel is the best fit for their business. Pricing varies based on location.

Alive in Roswell runs concurrently at three distinct venues in downtown Roswell—on Canton Street and at Historic Roswell Town Square, as well as at:

The Brand-New Roswell Antique and Interiors Lot: Located at the intersection of Canton Street and Webb Street, the Roswell Antique and Interiors Lot will offer a new atmosphere for Alive in Roswell. The Antique Lot will provide musical entertainment, various vendors and an additional beverage tent inside the lot. Event-goers will find ample elbowroom in this new venue space as they are able take their time flowing through the aisles enjoying the products and services on display by the vendors. Along the lot, on Webb Street, will be multiple food trucks available for an early snack, as well as tables where people can eat and enjoy the company of friends or family. This space will offer portable restrooms, as well, making this a truly perfect place to take a breather or finish off the night.

Live music at all venues: Live music will be at the bandstand in Roswell’s Historic Town Square, the stage in the Heart of Roswell Park on Canton Street and in the back corner of the Antique Lot.