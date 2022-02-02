Bleckley County Sheriff accused of sexual battery in Cobb County

The Cobb County Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody, who is accused of sexual battery in Cobb County.

On January 19, the Cobb County Police Department was alerted to an alleged sexual battery that occurred the evening of January 18 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly. Following a thorough investigation by investigators from the Crimes Against Persons Unit, with statements gathered from multiple available witnesses, an arrest warrant was obtained on January 28 for Sheriff Kristopher Coody, the current Sheriff of Bleckley County.

“This remains an active sexual battery investigation, and we will not be offering any additional statements or providing any on-camera interviews,” said Cobb police spokesman Wayne Delk.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.