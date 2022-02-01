$15,000 reward offered for information on killing of doctor who was visiting Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN — A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case of reckless discharge of firearms that led to the death of a doctor who was visiting Brookhaven from England.

Brookhaven Police responded to multiple 911 calls regarding multiple shots fired from an apartment complex located in the 3600 block of Buford Hwy. at about 2 a.m. Jan. 16. While patrol officers were checking the surrounding area, a call came into the 911 center regarding a man being shot in an apartment located in the 3100 block of Clairmont Road.

According to police, Dr. Matthew Willson was lying in bed when a stray bullet entered the wall into the headboard striking him in the back of the head.

Willson did not survive his injuries. Through investigation the Brookhaven Police Department has determined that Willson was killed as a result of the reckless discharge of firearms.

Brookhaven Police need your assistance in identifying those responsible for recklessly discharging firearms in the area and asks that if anyone have any information regarding this matter to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or Brookhaven Police at (404) 637-0636.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phone. Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $15,000.