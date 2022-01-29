Watch out for black ice in North Georgia today

Some residents in metro Atlanta saw a light dusting of snow Friday night and early Saturday morning as temperatures dropped due to an arctic blast.

Saturday morning, icy road conditions remain a concern across portions of northern and central Georgia. Lingering snow and moisture on the roadways, along with low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s could cause any moisture to freeze on roadways.

Areas of black ice could create hazardous driving conditions, mainly in shaded areas and elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by late morning on Saturday, which will help melt the ice on roadways.