Roswell is ‘Where the Wild Things Are’

ROSWELL — The City of Roswell dance company, Roswell Dance Starz, will perform “Where the Wild Things Are” for its annual spring dance recital.

The dance company will perform on Saturday, March 12 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center.

“This high-energy dance production is based off of the beloved classic book “Where the Wild Things Are”. Join the dancers on a wild adventure through the seas, islands, and jungle! This family fun show features ballet, jazz, lyrical, pointe, contemporary, tap and hip hop,” stated Katie Owerbach, Asst. Director and Competition Team Director of Roswell Dance Starz.

Tickets are available for purchase online Feb. 1 for $15 on www.roswellgov.com/rds.

Roswell Dance Starz is a dance company residing in the Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs department. The rigorous program gives dancers aged seven to 18 the opportunity to train in technique and gain experience in public performance. This pre-professional program focuses equally on technique, proficiency and dance education along with performance quality.

Members of Dance Starz begin their annual training season in August until May and showcase their learned techniques and choreography in the Spring Recital. During their season, members have the opportunity to attend professional workshops, work with professional instructors and choreographers and attend professional concerts and performances. Auditions take place in May for those who are interested in joining as a member.

For more information about Roswell Dance Starz, please contact Nicole Brook at 770-641-3987 ornbrook@roswellgov.com.