Arrest made in drive-by shooting that killed 6-month-old boy in Atlanta

ATLANTA — An arrest has been made in the killing of 6-month old Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray who was killed during a drive-by shooting in Atlanta on Monday.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to the area of Anderson Ave NW and Tiger Flowers Dr NW at about 2:35 p.m. on a report of a person shot. At the scene officers found a 6-month-old child had been shot while in a vehicle. Preliminary investigation found that the child was shot during a drive by incident but was not the intended target.

The child was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries. Homicide detectives responded and the investigation is continuing.

Tuesday afternoon, Atlanta Police officers arrested Daquasie Little and charged him with Aggravated Assault and Felony Murder in connection with the case.

Mayor Andre Dickens made a passionate plea to Atlantans to stand against gun violence during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “This has to stop,” Dickens said.

You can view Dickens’ comments and the entire press conference below.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

Please keep in mind that this is preliminary information and may change as the investigation progresses.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.