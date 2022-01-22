This is the worst city in Georgia for car theft

Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or attempted theft of a vehicle, such as a car, truck, ATV, or motorcycle. Some experts attribute the rising rates of vehicle theft to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to vehicles sitting unattended and unused for longer than usual. Additionally, vehicle theft is often committed for monetary gain, and the pandemic sent unemployment soaring and left many Americans struggling financially.

While motorists nationwide now face a greater risk of vehicle theft than they have in many years, in some parts of the country, car owners are far more likely to be victims of car theft than in others.

The Macon-Bibb County metro area, located in Georgia, has one of the highest motor vehicle theft rates in the United States. According to data from the FBI, there were 842 vehicle thefts in the metro area in 2020, or 367 for every 100,000 people – far higher than the motor vehicle theft rate nationwide of 246 per 100,000 people.

Motor vehicle theft – along with larceny and burglary – is one of three criminal offenses that comprise the property crime category. Due in large part to the higher than average vehicle theft rate, the overall property crime rate in the metro area also exceeds the comparable national rate. There were 2,746 property crimes reported for every 100,000 people in the metro area in 2020, compared to 1,958 per 100,000 nationwide.

All crime data used in this story is from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report. Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though these states were not excluded from our analysis. Only metro areas for which the boundaries defined by the FBI match the boundaries defined by the U.S. Census Bureau were considered.

Rank Metro area Vehicle thefts per 100k people, 2020 Total vehicle thefts, 2020 Total property crimes per 100k people, 2020 1 Bakersfield, CA 839 7,537 3,106 2 Denver, CO 734 22,011 3,303 3 Albuquerque, NM 663 6,120 3,654 4 Fairbanks, AK 644 212 4,152 5 Pueblo, CO 640 1,078 N/A 6 San Francisco, CA 604 28,575 3,008 7 Yuba City, CA 594 1,039 2,440 8 Salt Lake City, UT 544 6,785 3,817 9 Billings, MT 543 998 3,472 10 Tulsa, OK 535 5,378 3,110 11 St. Joseph, MO-KS 531 663 3,541 12 Odessa, TX 518 876 2,957 13 Chattanooga, TN-GA 514 2,923 3,070 14 San Jose, CA 506 10,058 2,227 15 Vallejo, CA 502 2,243 2,391 16 Merced, CA 485 1,346 2,146 17 Salem, OR 480 2,098 2,854 18 Portland, OR-WA 472 11,845 2,678 19 Seattle, WA 457 18,428 3,157 20 Los Angeles, CA 448 58,823 2,095 21 Memphis, TN-MS-AR 445 6,001 3,719 22 Amarillo, TX 440 1,168 3,043 23 Riverside, CA 435 20,222 1,985 24 Yakima, WA 426 1,067 2,725 25 Omaha, NE-IA 420 4,012 2,281 26 Santa Maria, CA 413 1,837 1,986 27 Fresno, CA 409 4,072 2,481 28 Rapid City, SD 406 584 2,971 29 Pine Bluff, AR 404 350 3,048 30 Kalamazoo, MI 404 1,074 3,307 31 Florence, SC 404 828 3,601 32 Joplin, MO 403 725 3,532 33 Lubbock, TX 400 1,297 3,682 34 Anchorage, AK 394 1,202 3,405 35 Oklahoma City, OK 393 5,613 2,916 36 Visalia, CA 388 1,802 2,025 37 Colorado Springs, CO 385 2,896 2,653 38 Columbia, SC 382 3,234 3,272 39 Sioux Falls, SD 381 1,040 2,524 40 Modesto, CA 381 2,091 1,974 41 Stockton, CA 380 2,897 2,333 42 Greeley, CO 378 1,251 2,163 43 Houston, TX 374 26,877 2,617 44 Las Vegas, NV 370 8,564 2,047 45 St. Louis, MO-IL 369 10,327 N/A 46 Hanford, CA 368 557 1,654 48 Midland, TX 368 688 2,168 47 New Orleans, LA 368 4,686 2,755 49 Santa Cruz, CA 367 998 2,266 50 Macon, GA 367 842 2,746

Featured Post