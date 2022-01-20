Winter weather is expected in Georgia, but no snow accumulation

Forecasts earlier this week predicting heavy snow throughout Georgia have changed as the week progressed. Now the peach state is expected to have winter weather, but no accumulation of snow is expected.

Light freezing rain may mix with rain Thursday morning over Northwest Georgia and late tonight over parts of East central Georgia.

According to the National Weather Service, only light accumulation or glaze on trees will be possible. No accumulation on roads or other winter impacts are expected at this time.

Patchy areas of very light snow or light freezing rain will again be possible across parts of North and East central Georgia Friday and Friday night.

No accumulation on roads or other winter impacts are expected Friday.

There is another chance for light snow over north Georgia Monday night through Tuesday night.

