Georgia students and robots will dance to celebrate school choice

FOREST PARK — Students and robots built by the school’s robotics team will dance together at the Let Choice Ring rally at 7 Pillars Academy, which will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 26 and 27. Students will also participate in a poetry slam and the school’s culinary club will provide sweet treats and a hot cocoa and tea station.

About 200 students, family members, faculty, and community members are expected to attend. Social distancing will be adhered to.

This event is planned to coincide with National School Choice Week 2022, which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states.

“During the month of January, 7 Pillars Career Academy along with people across the world, pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other great leaders for their stance on injustice and inequality,” said Sharon Daniel. “Parents, students, and charter supporters alike still face injustice and inequality in education. They want freedom to choose another route for their education, so let it be.”



The event is organized by 7 Pillars Career Academy, a charter school in Forest Park.

