Arrest made in hostage situation, police standoff in Gwinnett

NORCROSS — A hostage situation ended with the arrest of the suspect in Gwinnett County shortly after midnight. Below is the report from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Gwinnett County Police officers responded to a trouble unknown call at 10103 Dunleaf Arc Way, Norcross Ga. (Gwinnett Pointe Apartments), where the unknown caller said they needed assistance but provided no other information.

Gwinnett Police officers arrived on the scene, knocked on the door, and got no answer. However, within minutes, the same person called Gwinnett 911 dispatch again but only asked for police with no indication of the situation.

Gwinnett Uniform Patrol officers attempted to investigate the situation and received information about a male with a weapon inside the home. However, supervisors activated the Gwinnett Police SWAT Team because of the details received.

Upon arrival, the Gwinnett Police SWAT team immediately started evacuating the surrounding apartments, ensuring the safety of the tenants in the apartment complex and working on a plan to rescue any hostages in the apartment. Shortly after arriving on the scene, SWAT started making announcements. Cary Nelson (75-year-old white male from Norcross, GA) came out of the apartment with Terrell Kenyatta Andrews (33-year-old black male from Lilburn, GA). Nelson was unharmed and able to be rescued by SWAT while Andrews retreated back into the apartment. Nelson was able to confirm that Andrews had access to weapons in the apartment. Throughout the day, Andrews sporadically but repeatedly fired rounds in the direction of the officers.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, January 18, SWAT officers safely breached, entered the apartment, and arrested Andrews after several attempts throughout the day to get him to communicate with officers. Andrews is being charged with Reckless Conduct, Aggravated Assault, Battery, and False Imprisonment.

The Gwinnett Police Department’s Internal Affairs unit has taken over the investigation.

