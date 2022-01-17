15-year-old Georgia boy shot and killed at party

CLAXTON — A 15-year-old boy is dead after a shooting at a party in Claxton Saturday night.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, at about 10:30 p.m., the Evans County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist with the incident that occurred at a house party on Caddie Green Road in Claxton. When law enforcement arrived, they found that 15-year-old Eric Brown Jr., of Glennville, had been shot and died at the scene.

Brown’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The preliminary information indicates that there were numerous fights at the party. At some point, shots were fired and partygoers left the area.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 912-739-1611 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Featured Post