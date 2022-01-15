Here’s the latest in Georgia’s changing snow forecast

The forecast for snow on Sunday continues to change and shift in terms of severity and accumulation.

Here is the latest according to the National Weather Service as of 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

If you live in Northeast Georgia near Blairsville, you can expect four to eight inches of snow and wind gusts greater than 50 miles per hour.

If you live in Northeast Georgia, you may see two to four inches of snow and winds over 40 miles per hour. This is also true for the Northwest corner of the state.

If you live inNortheast Georgia, Metro Atlanta, and Eastern Georgia north if I-20, you could see up to two inches of snow and wind gusts over 40 miles per hour.

If you live South of I-20, you may get a dusting of snow late on Sunday. Further South, near Macon and Columbus, rain and heavy wind are expected.

With strong winds and the potential for winter weather, the weather service is highly concerned about downed trees and power lines knocking out power through Sunday.

