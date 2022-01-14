Terminated employee at Duluth business strikes police vehicle before crashing car

DULUTH — City of Duluth police officers were dispatched to a business in Duluth, who recently terminated an employee and wanted the employee off their property Thursday.

As officers approached the former-employee sitting in his vehicle, police say the driver drove off but not before striking one a police patrol vehicle.

The car left the location and, blocks away, crashed into two other vehicles on Buford Highway at N. Berkeley Lake Road.

The suspect was immediately placed under arrest without further incident.

The 36-year-old was charged with:

▪️ Hit and Run

▪️ Driving with Suspended License

▪️ Reckless Driving

▪️ Fleeing and Attempting to Elude Police

▪️ Interference with Government Property

▪️ and more traffic violations.

A video of the vehicle fleeing and crashing is below.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

