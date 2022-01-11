Frigid temperatures expected in Georgia tonight

Georgia residents are bracing for another cold night as temperatures are expected to dip well below freezing this evening.

Expect lows of 28 degrees overnight with frost early Wednesday morning.

The frigid temperatures have forced the city of Atlanta to open two warming centers tonight.

The centers will open tonight, Tuesday, January 11, at 8 p.m. and will remain open through Wednesday morning at 7 a.m.

The warming centers are at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane and the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave.

Transportation will be provided at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St.

