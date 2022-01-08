The City of South Fulton wants your input on parks

The City of South Fulton Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department and the Parks and Recreation System Master Plan Consulting Team invites residents to an informational open house Jan. 29.

Residents will be able to learn more about the City-wide Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Master Plan and provide ideas for how City-wide findings may relate to individual park sites and provide input about specific improvements that residents would like to see in their parks.

The event takes place Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Welcome All Park Multipurpose Facility.

“The city worked with our consulting team to develop a city-wide master plan for our parks,” said Travis Landrum, Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs. “The plan identifies the needs of our parks and sets a vision for the entire system. Now, we need residents to help us bring this vision to fruition.”

To ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents and staff, those planning to attend are asked to register for the event at https://cosfparksopenhouse.eventbrite.com

However, registration is not required.

