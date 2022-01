Keep Forsyth County Beautiful is offering to recycle residents’ Christmas trees during the annual ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ event!

You can recycle your live Christmas trees today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Home Depot at 2635 Peachtree Pkwy. and 1000 Market Place Blvd.

The County’s three Recycling Centers will take live trees through Jan. 29.

See all available locations and their times: http://ow.ly/vUa150HercO

