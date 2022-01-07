Newnan police officer dies of COVID

NEWNAN — Newnan Police Chief Brent Blankenship confirmed yesterday that Newnan Police Officer Ricky Tostenson lost his battle with COVID-19.

Tostenson was a 10 year veteran with the Newnan Police Department and served a total of 18 years in law enforcement.

Tostenson was most recently assigned to the School Resource Officer Unit and was working at Evans Middle School.

“He is a beloved member of the Newnan Police Department and is known as Officer T at the middle school. Ricky truly loved working with kids and enjoyed his job every day. Please continue to pray for Ricky’s family and NPD,” Blankenship said.

